Nancy Guthrie children: Does Savannah Guthrie have siblings? All on her family with Charles Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Saturday (January 30) from her Pima County, Arizona home. The search is continuing with the Sheriff of Pima County considering the home from where she went missing a crime scene. Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie pictured together. (X)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that they suspect foul play, as they believe Nancy Guthrie did not leave her home on her own. Sheriff Nanos also confirmed that Nancy Guthrie did not have any cognitive issues, describing her as "sharp as a tack."

Meanwhile, interest has mounted in the family of Nancy Guthrie, her husband, Charles Guthrie and their three children: Camron Guthrie, Annie Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie. In this article, we will look at what we know about them.

Who Was Charles Guthrie? Nancy Guthrie's husband, Charles Guthrie, worked for Phelps Dodge, a major mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a report on Cram. He was involved in a project in Melbourne, Australia, earlier during the early 1970s, where the family lived briefly.

The family relocated to Tucson, Arizona, afterward, where Charles continued in the mining industry until his sudden death from a heart attack in 1988, when Savannah was 16. Nancy Guthrie worked in public relations at the University of Arizona following Charles's sudden death.

Nancy Guthrie Children: What To Know The eldest child of Nancy and Charles Guthrie is Annie Guthrie, Savannah's elder sister. Though details of Annie's personal life are not that well-known, Savannah Guthrie has often spoken about how close she is with Annie.

Savannah revealed in a 2017 episode of TODAY how she and Annie stayed together at home after their father's death and helped each other and their mother with the grief.

“We both decided to live at home. And we had a spoken or unspoken pact that on the weekends, even though we were college girls, one of us would always stay home on one of the weekend nights so that my mom wouldn't be alone,” the TODAY show host had said. “That was just something we did together as sisters.”

Meanwhile, Camron Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's bother, is a former F-16 pilot who served with the United States Air Force. In 2018, after Camron Guthrie's retirement, Savannah Guthrie congratulated him with a post on Twitter.

“I have never been more proud of my big brother,” she wrote. “He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the ‘Green Mountain Boys’ — the Vermont Air National Guard.

"He is the pride of our family and one of this country’s finest,” she added.

The Guthrie family issued a statement on Nancy Guthrie going missing that was put out on “TODAY” show on Monday morning.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” it read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy."