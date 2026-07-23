Venezuela earthquakes: Death toll rises to 5,398, thousands unaccounted for

The number of people killed from the double earthquakes in Venezuela last month has reached 5,398, according to the latest tally released by officials on Wednesday. To finance reconstruction efforts, the International Monetary Fund has released around $346 million from the country's reserves. (AFP)

The June 24 earthquakes, which recorded respective magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, destroyed hundreds of buildings, particularly in the hardest-hit state of La Guaira, in the country's coastal north.

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Death toll and missing Venezuela's legislative chief Jorge Rodriguez said in a daily bulletin update the death toll was 5,398, up 52 from the day before. The government tally of 16,740 injured remained the same.

Caracas has not given a figure for those still missing, but several national and international organizations estimate that thousands of people may still be unaccounted for.

Search efforts continue for loved ones whose remains might be underneath piles of rubble, but operations are evolving a month out from the disaster to focus on post-earthquake humanitarian aid and rebuilding.