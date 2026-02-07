Nancy Guthrie case update: Investigator brings up Mexico plane from Tucson; ‘FBI looked into this’
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping news: It's been seven days since ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was abducted from her Tucson home. While several media outlets reported about receiving at least two ransom notes, the police have yet to identify the suspect. The FBI said that it is aware of the new message and is inspecting it.
"The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," officials wrote on social media.
Earlier this week, Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation stated on her podcast that a law enforcement source told her a Guthrie family member is the prime suspect. She was pointing at Nancy's son-in-law, her second daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. However, Pima County officials rebuked the claims, saying that the suspect has not been identified.
Plane to Mexico
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a missing persons private investigator pointed out that about two hours after Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker lost its connection, a private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Steve Fischer further attached a screenshot of a flight-tracking platform.
“I am sure the FBI has already looked into this, but it is worth noting that Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker lost its bluetooth connection at 2:28 a.m. on February 1. About two hours later, at 4:45 a.m., a small private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. That's a very early departure on a Sunday morning. #NancyGuthrie,” Fischer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
The investigator then went into specifics. “One further note: this plane is a 19-year-old Cessna Citation Mustang. It differs from most private jets because it's a very light jet that only holds 4 passengers and is rated to be flown with only one pilot instead of two. Again this is probably nothing, but because of the timing it's worth noting,” he tweeted.
There is no hard evidence to back this claim. Neither the FBI nor the police has commented on this matter.
Evidence in Nancy Guthrie case
Family members said that they last saw Nancy at 9:48 PM local time on January 31. She was dropped off at her home after dinner. The next day, she did not attend church, sparking concerns.
Guthrie has a pacemaker and needs daily medication. Her family and authorities are worried her health could be deteriorating by the day.
Officials noted that the 84-year-old mother of three was taken against her will from her home. DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie’s front porch matched hers, the county sheriff has said. The doorbell camera was disconnected, and no footage has been recovered.
However, officials believe that Nancy Guthrie is ‘still out there’.
