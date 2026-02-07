Nancy Guthrie case update: Investigator brings up Mexico plane from Tucson; ‘FBI looked into this’

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping news: It's been seven days since ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother was abducted from her Tucson home. While several media outlets reported about receiving at least two ransom notes, the police have yet to identify the suspect. The FBI said that it is aware of the new message and is inspecting it. Border Protection helicopter flies over the home of Nancy Guthrie (REUTERS)

"The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," officials wrote on social media.

Earlier this week, Ashleigh Banfield of NewsNation stated on her podcast that a law enforcement source told her a Guthrie family member is the prime suspect. She was pointing at Nancy's son-in-law, her second daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. However, Pima County officials rebuked the claims, saying that the suspect has not been identified.

Plane to Mexico Meanwhile, on Thursday, a missing persons private investigator pointed out that about two hours after Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker lost its connection, a private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Steve Fischer further attached a screenshot of a flight-tracking platform.

“I am sure the FBI has already looked into this, but it is worth noting that Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker lost its bluetooth connection at 2:28 a.m. on February 1. About two hours later, at 4:45 a.m., a small private jet departed Tucson for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. That's a very early departure on a Sunday morning. #NancyGuthrie,” Fischer wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The investigator then went into specifics. “One further note: this plane is a 19-year-old Cessna Citation Mustang. It differs from most private jets because it's a very light jet that only holds 4 passengers and is rated to be flown with only one pilot instead of two. Again this is probably nothing, but because of the timing it's worth noting,” he tweeted.