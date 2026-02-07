Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Candace Owens raises questions after Savannah's video message; 'something wrong with story'
Candace Owens, who has been firmly in the spotlight due to conspiracy theories after Charlie Kirk's assassination, spoke about the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has weighed in on Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping. Owens' post on X came after Nancy's daughter and TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, put out an emotional video seeking her mother's return.
Soon after, brother Camron, also posted a video seeking a way to ‘reach out’ to those who may have taken their mother. The 84-year-old was reported missing Sunday after missing her regular church service. Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
On Saturday, Guthrie had gone to dinner with her daughter Annie, and the latter's husband, Tommaso Cioni dropped her off at home, as per the New York Times. While the search is on, investigators have noted that time is of the essence since Guthrie would not fare well without her daily medication, which was left at home.
An alleged ransom note has already come in the case, and a second letter came today as well. The FBI is assisting in the matter and Director Kash Patel was expected to travel to Tucson, Arizona, to take stock of the situation.
However, authorities are yet to name a suspect of person of interest in the case. Amid this, Owens has raised doubts and criticized Patel. She has been firmly in the spotlight due to many conspiracy theories in Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Candace Owens on Nancy Guthrie case
Owens on X wrote “Goes without saying that there is something wrong with the Savannah Guthrie story. And the issue is not Savannah Guthrie, to be clear.”
She added, “The issue is it’s Arizona which is a political cartel. And Kash Patel is racing over there to play hero. Pray her mother is returned and we learn what truly motivated this horrific abduction.”
Owens' statement about Arizona comes amid conspiracy theories online that Guthrie may have been taken by drug cartels. A 2009 article from Los Angeles Times even noted that Phoenix was the kidnapping capital in the US, and most of them were cartel related. However, there is nothing except for online chatter to suggest the cartels had a hand in Guthrie's kidnapping,
While authorities look for clues, President Donald Trump sounded hopeful. “We have some things, I think that will maybe come out reasonably soon, from DOJ or FBI, or whoever, that could be, could be definitive. A lot has taken place in the last couple of hours. A lot of things have happened with regard to that horrible situation in the last couple of hours,” Trump said on Friday.
Speaking about federal support in the matter, Trump added “I think we’re doing very well on that regard. Very well meaning we have some clues, I think that are very strong, and I think we could have some answers coming up.”
