Did Netanyahu, Ben Shapiro and Erika Kirk plan a joint content shoot? What Candace Owens claims

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has claimed online that a high-profile media collaboration involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US political commentator Ben Shapiro, and conservative figure Erika Kirk was recently planned but abruptly cancelled. According to Owens, the collaboration had progressed far enough to involve planning and development before being scrapped. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

In a post shared on X, Owens described the alleged development as shocking. “This is insane,” she wrote, adding that she had received a tip suggesting the three figures were scheduled to film a piece of content together in Palm Beach, Florida.

Owens further claimed that Daystar Television Network was involved in developing the project and that the filming was called off “at the last minute very recently.”

Owens did not disclose the source of the tip or provide documentation to support the claim.

As of now, there has been no public confirmation or response from Netanyahu, Shapiro, Kirk, or Daystar regarding the alleged project or its cancellation.

What Owens is alleging According to Owens, the collaboration had progressed far enough to involve planning and development before being scrapped. She did not specify the nature of the content, when it was supposed to be filmed, or why it was cancelled.

Daystar is a US-based Christian broadcaster with a strong evangelical audience and a long-standing pro-Israel stance. However, there are no independent reports confirming its involvement in any project featuring Netanyahu or Shapiro in Palm Beach.

Reaction and skepticism online The post quickly drew reactions from Owens’ followers. Some commenters interpreted the alleged cancellation as evidence of deeper political or media dynamics at play, arguing that a project involving such prominent figures would not be abandoned without reason.

Others pushed back, questioning the reliability of the claim. Several users urged Owens to name her sources, warning that an unnamed “tip” was insufficient to establish credibility.

One commenter wrote that audiences could not rely on claims that lacked verifiable backing.

A number of responses also connected the allegation to broader tensions within conservative circles, particularly over Israel-related advocacy and public alignments. These interpretations, however, remain opinions expressed on social media, not substantiated facts.

What is known so far At present, Owens’ post remains the only source of the claim. There are no verified news reports confirming that such a filming was planned or cancelled.

Without independent verification or official statements, the allegation remains unconfirmed. Until further information emerges, the claim should be treated as speculative.