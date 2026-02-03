Did Charlie Kirk write Erika Kirk out of his will over alleged ‘affair’? Debunking viral claims
Rumors claim Charlie Kirk cut widow Erika Kirk out of his will, but the story comes from a satire page, and no credible reports confirm it.
Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has been subjected to many rumors since the death of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September last year. The rumors have come with the massive media attention she has received after the death of her husband and her subsequent role as the TPUSA CEO.
It's been nearly six months since Charlie Kirk was fatally shot by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. But the rumors show no signs of taking a break. The latest rumor to hit Erika Kirk claims that Charlie Kirk wrote her out of his will and left all his earnings and wealth for his children. However, like many of the rumors, this claim also appears to be false.
The rumor originated with a video on the satire news website, Bulls Nose News. It claims that Charlie Kirk left Erika Kirk no money after "he found out she was having an affair." The parody post claimed that it had left Erika Kirk "furious."
However, the video is satire, and no reports or credible sources confirm that Charli Kirk left Erika Kirk out of his will. As of now, there has been no reporting on Charlie Kirk leaving a will behind before his death in September 2025.
Here's the video. It has received over 200,000 reactions on TikTok.
Tyler Robinson's Court Appearance
22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who confessed to fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, is set to make his next court appearance on Tuesday, January 3 Utah. The court appearance comes as Tyler Robinson's lawyers argue for a closed court without cameras present. Erika Kirk, meanwhile, as argued for the trial to be livestreamed.
Robinson's attorneys are also asking Jude Tony Graff, who is presiding over the case, to disqualify one of the prosecutors from the case. They argue that the prosecutors' son was present at Utah Valley University at the time Charlie Kirk was shot.
Tyler Robinson has revealed in Discord chats and text messages to his family that he was involved in the shooting. It was his father's tip to the police that led to his capture.
