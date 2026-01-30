Erika Kirk, TPUSA launching Charlie Kirk cryptocurrency? Andrew Kolvet hails 'legacy'; many warn of 'scam'

The TPUSA spokesperson announced the decision to launch the cryptocurrency to ‘honor his memory on-chain.’ The post added, “This is not a cash grab. This is legacy.”

“The Voice That Refused to Be Silenced,” Kolvet wrote on X. He added, “Five words. A life philosophy. An eternal legacy. Charlie was an elite debater, a devoted father, and a man who believed every voice deserves to be heard. He stood for free speech when it wasn't popular. He chose dialogue over silence. He was my best friend.”

Andrew Kolvet, Turning Point USA spokesperson, claimed on X that he and Erika Kirk were launching a cryptocurrency to honor Charlie Kirk 's legacy. The TPUSA founder was fatally shot on September 10 when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

He continued, “His wife Mrs Erika Kirk and I launched $CHARLIE together, not to get rich, but to keep his memory alive. Every dollar we make goes to FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) an organization fighting for the same thing Charlie fought for his whole life: the right to speak freely. You don't have to buy. You don't have to believe. But don't disrespect his name.”

In a follow-up post, Kolvet added, “To everyone talking. I've seen the comments. The accusations. The doubt. Let me be clear: Charlie was my best friend. Not a stranger. Not a story. My brother.”

Notably, many have commented on Kolvet's posts that the claims of a Charlie Kirk cryptocurrency are fake and that his account has been hacked. Erika Kirk has not made any announcement about a cryptocurrency to honor her late husband. Turning Point USA has now confirmed that Kolvet's account has been hacked.

“TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet’s X account has been hacked. His last tweet was posted at 10:01 AM MST. We encourage you not to click on any links or messages shared directly from his account since then. We will provide an update once the account has been restored,” they said on X.

Reactions to Andrew Kolvet's claims Several conservative commentators on X rushed to mention that the news about the Charlie Kirk cryptocurrency was fake and that Kolvet's account had been hacked.

“This fake. Andrew’s account has been hacked. Don’t buy this,” said Dustin Grage of Townhall. Another person remarked “Scam.” An account claiming to be an investigative journalist, added, “Whoever did this is going to federal prison.”