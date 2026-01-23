Candace Owens drops bombshell text messages to Charlie Kirk, slams Erika Kirk, TPUSA in shocking development
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens did not seem to be deterred by the cease and desist letter from TPUSA, as she went after the organization and Erika Kirk.
Conservative podcaster Candace Owens dropped a shocking text message Charlie Kirk allegedly received from a donor. Earlier in the day, before her podcast aired, Owens took on both Turning Point USA and Erika Kirk in X posts, seemingly undeterred by the cease and desist letter the organization sent her.
Owens, formerly a TPUSA member, had been pointing at the organization's leadership when she was coming up with theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination. However, Owens did not provide any proof to back her claims and the letter from TPUSA highlighted that given the contract they had with her, she was not allowed to say anything disparaging about them.
However, the very next day, Owens claimed that people were being dragged into offices to be asked about their ‘allegiance to Erika’. She also claimed to be in possession of a Zoom call where Erika, Charlie's widow and the current TPUSA CEO, invited employees to ‘take time off’ after Kirk's death, noting they ‘needed to grieve’. Owens found issue with the fact that Erika Kirk, herself, chose to work. Many, however, have pointed out that as CEO Erika Kirk would have to keep on working, but it made sense to give the staff an off since they'd lost an important part of the TPUSA family.
Here's the details on the attacks launched by Owens, and the claims she's made about Kirk's death.
Candace Owens attacks TPUSA, Erika Kirk
Owens in a post, claimed that TPUSA was carrying out ‘witch trials’.
“What is going on at Turning Point right now should be termed the Scottsdale Witch Trials. I have now gathered first-person accounts that executives are dragging people into offices asking about their allegiance to Erika. Specifically, one person was told that an uber driver told their CMO that his daughter was friends with an employee who didn’t like Erika,” Owens wrote.
She added, “Andrew Kolvet then hauled the uber-mentioned employee into an office and questioned her about the driver’s account, regarding which, she was totally mystified. Another person had the Turning Point in-house counsel show up at her personal home, tell her she was fired “hi, I’m outside, you are fired” and then demanded she not delete anything and hand over her company laptop.”
Owens continued, “Another young woman thought she was going in for a bonus because they had worked so hard on Amfest and have not stopped since Charlie’s assassination. Despite 250 million dollars raised since Charlie’s assassination, she was fired. No reason given. She believes Turning Point may have installed some sort of spyware on their company laptops because the previous evening, she had communicated to another Turning Point employee that she wasn’t fond of Erika’s leadership style.”
She went on to allege that 'none' of her actual sources' were terminated. However, these people were, as per Owens. A video of one of the TPUSA workers being allegedly fired was also shared by Owens. Only voices can be heard in the video where the staffer appears to plead for her job.
In a post meant to attack Erika Kirk, Owens wrote “We are also now in possession of a zoom call: 5 days following Charlie’s assassination, the new CEO, Erika Kirk spoke to employees and among other things, invited them to take time off they needed to grieve…I’m so uncomfortable.”
However, this didn't sit well with many who found it to be normal from the new CEO.
Donor's bombshell text messages to Charlie Kirk
Owens alleged that a donor sent ‘threatening’ text messages to Charlie Kirk. She read out portions of the alleged messages.
“All the people that trusted you, Jews and Christians. Including me! Why would you platform anti-Semites like Candace and Tucker? There are many Evangelical Christian Zionists who would never give these people the opportunity to spew their hatred. I'm one of them. You say people are accusing you of being an antisemite because you disagree with the Israeli government. Well what is it exactly that you disagree with? You threatened Jews and Christians with your 30 mn followers? Are you kidding?! Be very careful, Charlie. You are in violation of the 9th Commandment, by bearing false witness against your brother, Judah. When was the last time you read your Bible, Charlie,” part of the alleged message shared by Owens read.
“I'm coming to you as a believer. Gen. 12:3, Obadiah and many more prophets warn those who curse Israel will be cursed. Your TPUSA Tampa event was a disaster! Michele Bachmann was booed and about 10 percent walked out on her when she talked about standing with Israel? You brag about how you convinced all these young voters to vote for Trump but you can't convince them to stand with our Jewish brethren? This is not a joke, Charlie. I'm coming to you as a sister in the faith. You have accomplished so much by the hand of The Almighty, but He is going to lift His hand from you. Don't fall for Tucker, Candace and the rest. The Jews are under attack,” the alleged message continues.
The alleged message further adds, “G-D warns us in the last days that He will wipe out the descendants of Edom because they stood by while their brother Jacob/Israel was held in captivity and did nothing. Don't be counted among the Edomites. It will be to your peril, as well as the unfinished work G-D was going to do through you.”
Owens claimed that Kirk felt ‘threatened’ after the message and added that she had not gotten the message from anyone at TPUSA.
