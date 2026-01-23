Candace Owens drops bombshell text messages to Charlie Kirk, slams Erika Kirk, TPUSA in shocking development

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens dropped a shocking text message Charlie Kirk allegedly received from a donor. Earlier in the day, before her podcast aired, Owens took on both Turning Point USA and Erika Kirk in X posts, seemingly undeterred by the cease and desist letter the organization sent her. Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk seen in a photo from 2018 shared on Owens' Facebook page. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Owens, formerly a TPUSA member, had been pointing at the organization's leadership when she was coming up with theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination. However, Owens did not provide any proof to back her claims and the letter from TPUSA highlighted that given the contract they had with her, she was not allowed to say anything disparaging about them.

Also Read | Candace Owens reveals never-before-seen photo of Charlie Kirk shooting, makes bombshell claim; ‘there was no blood’ However, the very next day, Owens claimed that people were being dragged into offices to be asked about their ‘allegiance to Erika’. She also claimed to be in possession of a Zoom call where Erika, Charlie's widow and the current TPUSA CEO, invited employees to ‘take time off’ after Kirk's death, noting they ‘needed to grieve’. Owens found issue with the fact that Erika Kirk, herself, chose to work. Many, however, have pointed out that as CEO Erika Kirk would have to keep on working, but it made sense to give the staff an off since they'd lost an important part of the TPUSA family.

Here's the details on the attacks launched by Owens, and the claims she's made about Kirk's death.

Candace Owens attacks TPUSA, Erika Kirk Owens in a post, claimed that TPUSA was carrying out ‘witch trials’.

“What is going on at Turning Point right now should be termed the Scottsdale Witch Trials. I have now gathered first-person accounts that executives are dragging people into offices asking about their allegiance to Erika. Specifically, one person was told that an uber driver told their CMO that his daughter was friends with an employee who didn’t like Erika,” Owens wrote.

She added, “Andrew Kolvet then hauled the uber-mentioned employee into an office and questioned her about the driver’s account, regarding which, she was totally mystified. Another person had the Turning Point in-house counsel show up at her personal home, tell her she was fired “hi, I’m outside, you are fired” and then demanded she not delete anything and hand over her company laptop.”

Owens continued, “Another young woman thought she was going in for a bonus because they had worked so hard on Amfest and have not stopped since Charlie’s assassination. Despite 250 million dollars raised since Charlie’s assassination, she was fired. No reason given. She believes Turning Point may have installed some sort of spyware on their company laptops because the previous evening, she had communicated to another Turning Point employee that she wasn’t fond of Erika’s leadership style.”

She went on to allege that 'none' of her actual sources' were terminated. However, these people were, as per Owens. A video of one of the TPUSA workers being allegedly fired was also shared by Owens. Only voices can be heard in the video where the staffer appears to plead for her job.