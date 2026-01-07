Candace Owens reveals never-before-seen photo of Charlie Kirk shooting, makes bombshell claim; ‘there was no blood’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has made another bombshell claim about Charlie Kirk's assassination, while sharing a never-before-seen photo of the Turning Point USA founder. Owens made the claim on her podcast and shared a photo, which she said was a screengrab from a longer video she claims to have. The clip is from September 10, when Kirk was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the images. Candace Owens shared a never-before-seen photo of Charlie Kirk, from the day of his assassination, on her podcast. (X/@AssociatedFress, X/@TheSCIF)

The camera angle shows that the footage was taken from behind. The alleged image shows Kirk's head to one side, after the bullet hit him.

Owens then made the shocking claim that there was ‘no blood’ after Kirk was hit. “There was absolutely no blood on Charlie. Not only did the bullet not go through, it didn't even cause any sort of destruction,” Owens claimed.

Notably, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet had earlier addressed Kirk not having an exit wound, calling it ‘another miracle’.

Owens claimed to have seen the entire clip till Kirk went down, and went on to claim that there was nothing to suggest that his injury was caused due to a bullet.

Reactions to Candace Owens' claims

The snippet where Owens made these bombshell claims was shared widely online and garnered reactions. “Remember when that certain TPUSA employee climbed on Charlie's chair, removed the camera, and took the SD card? This is the footage from that camera and that memory card,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Candace Owens has completely torn apart the FBI’s story on the Charlie Kirk assassination by revealing a never-before-seen photo of him from behind at the moment he was shot.”

Yet another added, “NEW images courtesy of Candace Owens shows no blood or exit wound from the camera behind Charlie Kirk on the day of his assassination…This does not demonstrate the damage a .30-06 caliber round would cause 99% of the time, especially on such a thin, weak, part of the human body.”

Sharing photos of Kirk, from the moment, the profile added, “More questions than answers.”

Notably, Owens has had a lot of conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's death and recently had a sit-down with Erika Kirk, current TPUSA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, who took exception to the rumors surrounding her husband's assassination. Authorities have arrested and are trying Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, for the murder of Charlie Kirk.