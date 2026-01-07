Candace Owens drops bizarre claim about Erika Kirk and TPUSA's AmFest; ‘these people are not humans’

Candace Owens, the conservative podcaster, made a bizarre claim on her show about Turning Point USA's AmFest event. This comes even as she cast doubt on TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk's 'alibi' for September 8. Owens' remarks come despite a truce between her and Erika Kirk, after things got heated over the many conspiracy theories Owens had in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Candace Owens made a bizarre claim about AmFest on her podcast. (X/@jihadwatchRS)

Speaking on her show, Owens said that AmFest made her realize that ‘something very disturbing’ was happening in America. “The dark future that everyone's predicting, the AI future, it's here,” Owens continued.

“I think we are fighting machines,” Owens said in a bombshell claim. She added that she thought that ‘these people’, referring to those at AmFest, ‘are not humans'. Owens continued 'they are sentinels that maybe look like humans' and added that AmFest was the ‘single solitary event’ that contributed to her realization that the future was happening ‘right now’.

Also Read | A union is suing Texas' education agency for investigating teachers over posts about Charlie Kirk

In her speech, Owens continued that the ‘gap’ between us and them is that “they don't know how to behave like humans.” She described it as a fight against an ‘algorithm’. As per Owens, these sentinels can't comprehend real ‘human emotion’ and the programmers don't know how to make them emulate the same, which is why they're sending more sentinels, the far right podcaster also claimed.

Owens has put forth her ‘non human’ theory before

This is not the first time Owens has put forward her ‘non human’ theory. She'd earlier said that looking at Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Peter Thiel convinced her that they were ‘hybrid’, comparing the them to ‘Apple software’ that she could download at night.

A user juxtaposed Owens' recent statements with what she'd said earlier. “Candace Owens has a long running conspiracy theory about Sentinel-Human Hybrids because she watched the X-Men cartoon as a child. It’s wild. She claims Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Mark Zuckerberg, Palmer Luckey etc. and other renaissance men are half machine,” the person wrote on X.