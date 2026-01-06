Candace Owens drops bombshell allegation about Erika Kirk amid truce; casts doubt on ‘alibi’ in Charlie Kirk case

Candace Owens seems to have violated the ‘ceasefire’ that existed between her and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. The two had met towards the end of last year and seemingly reached common ground amid a row over Charlie Kirk's death. Erika Kirk is the CEO of Turning Point USA following founder and husband Charlie Kirk's assassination.(AP)

While Owens had come up with numerous theories after the TPUSA founder was murdered on September 10, Kirk had requested that such conspiracy theories be stopped, because she feared it would influence the jury trying Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old authorities believe to be responsible for the shooting.

However, in her latest episode, Owens called it out as a ‘violation of ceasefire’ before launching a fresh attack on Erika Kirk. The conservative podcaster claimed that she didn't trust the ‘alibi’ Kirk provided about where she was on September 8, two days before Charlie Kirk was shot and killed when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

What Candace Owens claimed in new video

Owens claimed that she didn't yet fully trust the ‘alibi’ Erika Kirk had given for September 8. Owens added that her doubts sprung from the fact that the contact name she had for Charlie Kirk was blacked out.

“Justin Streiff of TPUSA provided a conversation to Candace where Erika and Charlie were allegedly talking about what she was going to make for dinner at the time Mitch Snow says he allegedly saw her at the Fort Huachuca hotel lobby,” the person sharing Owens' clip wrote.

During the rest of the clip, Owens attached importance to the events that might have transpired here, and its link to Kirk's assassination. Erika Kirk, who had agreed to meet in person to bury the hatchet, is yet to respond to the podcaster's latest allegations. However, during the AmFest event, Erika had a subtle jibe at Owens' theory, stating that Egypt was not among the countries on the list of donors.