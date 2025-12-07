How Erika Kirk made millions as TPUSA CEO after Charlie Kirk's death; details here

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. He's survived by wife Erika, and their two children MacArthur and Genevieve Grace. The Turning Point USA founder tragically lost his life when he was 31, but Kirk had already set plans in motion to ensure that his family was well cared for, financially. C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk.(Getty Images via AFP)

Now, Erika Kirk has taken over the mantle of CEO, and she's seen an influx of millions after her husband's demise. Here's how Erika Kirk reportedly made her money.

How Erika Kirk made money after Charlie Kirk's death

Erika Kirk received donations in the ballpark of $10 million after Kirk's assassination. Tucker Carlson's nicotine-pouch brand ALP was behind one of the largest funds, and raised $5,485,559, as per The Daily Mail. 'Friends of the Kirk Family' raised $2,572,643; Liberty Memes Foundation raised $1,003,548; and Glenn Beck's 9-12 Project raised $703,280.

As CEO, Erika is expected to draw a similar salary from TPUSA as Charlie did. The Mail reported that the organization had paid Charlie a combined salary of $390,493 for the 12 months to June 2024.

While TPUSA is non-profit, there are for-profit ventures that have come out of it, like Resolute Media Group which runs The Charlie Kirk Show and has over five million subscribers. With membership to TPUSA swelling in recent years, another lucrative spinoff has been TPUSA Merch LLC, as per The Mail. It sells Turning Point-branded clothing along with other merchandise.

As per TPUSA filings, The Mail reported, the charity paid its merchandise subsidiary $289,980 capital contribution and a $130,177 reimbursement for items including hats and tee-shirts. Turning Point PAC, TPUSA's political wing, also took in $112,811.80 the month after Kirk was shot dead. Kirk's organization is expected to generate over $100 million a year, and Erika is at the helm of things.

Kirk, before his demise, had already set up LLCs for his children, so they're well cared for. Moreover, The Mail reported that payout on his insurance was to be in the ballpark of $10 million, setting up a comfortable net for his kids. “He took better care of his family than anyone else I know, and I know many billionaires,” Turning Point board member Mike Miller said of Charlie to The Mail.