Candace Owens vs TPUSA heats up; Nick Fuentes, Laura Loomer bring up Tucker Carlson's party

Candace Owens is suddenly at the center of controversy and is facing flak from several MAGA conservatives, including Laura Loomer and Nick Fuentes. This comes after Owens slammed Turning Point USA for announcing a livestream to counter her allegations about Charlie Kirk's death and Erika Kirk. The conservative influencer has accused TPUSA leadership of betraying Kirk, who was assassinated at a university event in September. Conservative political commentator Candace Owens speaks during an event held by national conservative political movement 'Turning Point'(REUTERS)

Owens immediately accepted the invitation, but later claimed that TPUSA demanded the livestream to be from Phoenix, and she had her own podcast. She further added that the schedule was not run by her before the announcement.

Candace Owens said she was ready for a virtual livestream. “It has been decided by the public that the best response for this is for my team to livestream your livestream and provide commentary. Since you already picked our regular podcasting time, we look forward to providing live responses to your ‘once and for all’ answers.”

Nick Fuentes, Laura Loomer slam Owens

Now, Fuentes and Loomer have gone after Owens. The former referenced to the conspiracy theorist's previous claim of facing assassination threats. She had said that the Macrons paid an ‘assassination squad’ to kill her.

Nick Fuentes alleged that Owens was at former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson's party.

“If she’s so afraid for her life, why was she at Tucker Carlson’s Christmas party in Nashville last night?” he said in a recent live stream.

In a lengthy tweet, Loomer said that Owens attended Carlson's party with ‘Trump Hater’ Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Trump Haters And “America Only” Isolationist Frauds United At Tucker Qatarlson’s @alppouch Cowboy Christmas Party Last Night 🚨 Tucker Qatarlson @TuckerCarlson hosted the Alp Pouch “Cowboy Christmas” bash at @DaveRamsey’s barn last night in Nashville, Tennessee. Why do all of these Trump hating and Islam loving RINOS & phonies like (soon to be former Congresswoman @RepMTG) Marjorie Traitor Greene and Candace Owens @RealCandaceO spend so much time together?” Loomer posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Owens has yet to respond to the recent criticism.