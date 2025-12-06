Candace Owens attacks Erika Kirk amid TPUSA Charlie Kirk livestream row; ‘did she approve…?’

Candace Owens has directly launched an attack on Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, amid the ongoing row with Turning Point USA over the scheduling of a livestream. Owens comments came on December 5, in the form of an X post, which linked to her podcast episode. Candace Owens launched an attack on Erika Kirk amid the TPUSA livestream scheduling row.(X/@DailyNoahNews, @itsmorganariel)

TPUSA member Blake Neff, on The Charlie Kirk Show, had extended a challenge to Owens to be present when their leadership addressed her allegations about Kirk's killing. His comments came after Owens alleged that TPUSA leadership had 'betrayed' their founder, Kirk, who was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. While Owens had initially accepted the invitation, she later claimed that TPUSA's demand that it be in Phoenix and in-person were untenable as she had her own podcast at the time they planned to have her on the show. Owens also claimed that she'd not been consulted before the time for the livestream was set and noted that it clashed with the time of her own podcast.

While many online took it to mean Owens was backing out of the livestream, she made it abundantly clear that she was willing to have a virtual meeting to air out the issues. Later, she provided an alternative and said on X, “It has been decided by the public that the best response for this is for my team to livestream your livestream and provide commentary. Since you already picked our regular podcasting time, we look forward to providing live responses to your ‘once and for all’ answers.”

Now, the conservative podcaster has turned to Erika, after long having pointed the finger at TPUSA when sharing her conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's death.

What Candace Owens said about Erika Kirk

Owens, on the podcast, claimed it was Erika who instructed those at TPUSA to have the livestream, and it was her who instructed them to get in touch with Owens to try and clear the air about her allegations.

When making these claims on her podcast, Owens said she was ‘surprised’ by Erika Kirk's actions. Erika has become the TPUSA CEO after Kirk's demise, and Owens launched an attack on her on X, asking “TPUSA says it was Erika Kirk who directed them to host a livestream. Did she approve of the letter Blake read?". She shared a link to the latest episode of her podcast along with this message.

Erika Kirk has not responded to Owens' statement yet. Meanwhile, Neff, who's been facing some flak about how he went about announcing and setting up the livestream has issued a clarification.

“Of course it isn’t how you book a guest,” he noted. “We are not booking a guest and never said we were. We are delivering a response to several months of escalating harassment and lies. She was given the opportunity to join and declined,” the TPUSA member continued.