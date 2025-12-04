Candace Owens vs TPUSA heats up over meeting challenge amid Charlie Kirk death row; ‘why am I learning of this on X?’

Candace Owens on Thursday slammed Turning Point USA again, this time over the invitation to The Charlie Kirk Show. Neff of TPUSA extended a challenge to the conservative podcaster to appear in person amid her allegations in Charlie Kirk's killing. Candace Owens slammed the TPUSA over their livestream scheduling.(X/@RealCandaceO)

In the wake of Kirk's assassination on September 10, at the Utah Valley University, Owens has come up with various theories, some of them involving the TPUSA. However, she's not backed these up with any proof. Most recently, she accused TPUSA leadership of ‘betraying’ Kirk.

After this, Neff invited Owens to speak on Kirk's podcast with TPUSA members and clear the air. Owens, on her podcast, accepted the challenge. However, now the scheduling of this meeting has kicked up a fresh storm.

What did TPUSA do that irked Owens?

Neff announced on X that the livestream they'd announced on the show had been set. This is the stream Owens was invited to.

“At 4 pm Eastern, 2 pm local time on Monday, December 15, a collection of Charlie's friends will respond to statements made by @RealCandaceO , to set the record straight once and for all prior to the opening of AmericaFest,” he wrote, tagging Owens.

After already fixing the time, he added that they'd be livestreaming from Kirk's studio in Phoenix. “Our offer from yesterday holds: If Candace wishes to join us in person in Phoenix, she is welcome to do so. She can let us know by the end of today,” he added.

Owens was irked that she was not consulted about her availability before the time was set, and wasn't too happy about the ‘in person’ bit of the message either. She let her displeasure be known in a separate post.

Candace Owens responds

Owens stated “Kind of weird how you didn’t e-mail or call me to ask about times or availability and chose to instead tweet this confirmation out at midnight.”

She expressed indignation that she was only getting to know about it on X. “Why am I learning about this on X?,” Owens wrote.

Owens added that the time set by Neff clashed with the time she did her own podcast. “December 15th does not work in-person and 2pm PT is also literal time I do my podcast LIVE everyday (which you knew)— but we will happily cancel the daily podcast and will join you guys virtually instead for the livestream on the 15th if that works on your end?,” Owens stated, adding, “Let’s lock it in?”

Many of her supporters on X also slammed the way Neff went about announcing the livestream without apparently taking Owens into consideration, after it was he who extended her the invitation to appear on The Charlie Kirk Show to address the allegations she had about the TPUSA leadership.