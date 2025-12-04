TPUSA responds to Candace Owens' claims on Charlie Kirk with a challenge: ‘The ball is now…’

Turning Point USA on Wednesday responded for the first time to the claims of Candace Owens, the conspiracy theorist, around the death of their founder, Charlie Kirk, in a shooting in Utah in September. Candace Owens (L) and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk.(File Photos)

While Owens had made a series of claims about the death of Charlie Kirk, TPUSA, so far, had not responded to them. Now, in the latest episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, host Blake Neff issued a long response to the claims made by Candace Owens.

Neff called the allegations false and said that TPUSA will host a live stream where each of the allegations made by Owens will be addressed. Additionally, he challenged Candace Owens to appear on a live stream with TPUSA and discuss her claims around Charlie Kirk's death. “The ball is now in her court,” Neff said.

Owens has claimed Kirk’s killing was part of a broader international assassination plot — implicating Emmanuel Macron, foreign operatives (including alleged Egyptian agents), and hidden “Zionist-controlled” forces. She argues TPUSA leadership betrayed Kirk, and that official narratives — including the arrest of the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson — are a cover-up.

"Ever since Charlie's murder, Candace Owens has leveled a flood of allegations against people at Turning Point USA, Turning Point Action, and those who work for this show,". Neff said. "She has made them against some of Charlie's closest friends and most dedicated employees."

"Charlie would not allow someone to spread lies about the people closest to him with impunity, and he would feel ashamed if others were defending his friends while he never did so himself."

Here's the video:

TPUSA Challenges Candace Owens To Live Show

Additionally, Blake Neff also challenged Candace Owens to appear on a live in show at the headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, to discuss her claims around Charlie Kirk's death. He said that the organization will answer and debunk all her unverified claims.

“If Candace is available, we would sincerely welcome her participation in that live stream at our studio here in Phoenix,” Neff added. “At this point, we believe the ball is back in her court. Our motivation for doing this is not out of any obligation to Candace. It is about honoring Charlie.”