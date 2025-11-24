Telegram CEO backs Candace Owens' claim about ‘French involvement’ in Charlie Kirk murder

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has responded to recent assertions made by conservative commentator Candace Owens in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk. In a tweet, Durov stated that Owens' claims regarding France's involvement in Kirk's demise are “entirely plausible.” Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, has endorsed Candace Owens' claims about France's role in Charlie Kirk's death,(AFP)

Here's what Candace Owens said

On Sunday, Candace Owens claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse, Brigitte Macron, conspired to have her assassinated. She stated that this information was provided by a “high-ranking employee of the French Government” two days earlier, and alleged that the Macrons had “executed upon and paid for my assassination.” Without offering any evidence, she went on to say: “This person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement.”

Pavel Durov backs Candace Owens

Later, Durov wrote on X, “after reviewing everything Charlie Kirk has ever said about Macron’s France, I find Candace’s info about French involvement in his death entirely plausible.”

He further noted that Kirk had previously advocated for a 300% tariff on French wine, asserting that it should remain in place until the charges against Durov were dismissed. “Charlie even called for 300% tariffs on France until the charges against me were dropped.”

“President Trump should announce plans for a 300% tariff on French wine unless ALL charges are dropped on Pavel Durov immediately. If Europe is going to imprison CEOs of platforms where free speech thrives, there should be stiff and painful consequences,” Kirk stated in a tweet from August.

Pavel Durov's remarks draw social media attention

Meanwhile, Durov's remarks gained attention on social media as his tweet received over 4.3 million views.

“Damn, if Pavel commented then it might be serious. He knows how the French are first hand,” one person commented.

“This is ridiculous. If you think the French assassinated a prominent American on American soil and the intelligence agencies didn't know about it, you are crazy. And in that case, Trump would have to have looked the other way and gave them permission. That didn't happen,” another stated.

Pavel Durov sour ties with France

Pavel Durov and France have had a difficult relationship for many years due to “loose moderation policies” of the platform. His arrest in Paris last year only made matters worse. Durov and his allies have long seen the backlash as politically motivated, despite France's assertion that the action was a part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities on Telegram.