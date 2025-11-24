Erika Kirk's new heartbreaking revelation: ‘Was praying that I was pregnant when…'

Erika Kirk's recent heartbreaking disclosure regarding her desire to be pregnant on the day conservative activist Charlie Kirk was tragically killed has sparked a significant uproar on social media, with several people criticizing the mourning widow. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, revealed that she prayed for the possibility of being pregnant with her late husband's child.(AFP)

In the widely circulated video, Erika discloses that she prayed for the possibility of being pregnant with his child amid her profound sorrow and disbelief, as it would represent the greatest blessing to emerge from this tragedy.

‘I was praying to…’ Erika Kirk's heartbreaking revelation

Erika was engaged in a conversation with Megyn Kelly during a live on-stage interview in Arizona on Friday when she disclosed how her desire for a larger family led to this revelation.

“I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered,” Erika shared with Kelly during a tour stop in Glendale.

“You told me this in private - How many kids did you want to have?” Megyn inquired.

“We aimed to have four,” Erika responded, stressing that she believed it was going to be the “ultimate blessing” out of this tragedy.

Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed in September while addressing students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Netizens sympathise with Erika

As Erika's remarks drew backlash on social media for making her wish public, some of her supporters backed her, with one writing: “There’s some hateful and vile comments being left here. Find your humanity and leave a grieving widow alone. Geez, what’s wrong with you people???”

“I was kind of hoping for that too for her. New life in the midst of tragedy. May God use all of this for His Glory, and comfort and heal every one of the Kirk family,” second person commented.

“God bless you Erika. Charlie, did not want to leave. You will see him through your beautiful precious children. They are the best memory of Charlie for you. God and Charlie are watching over you. They are your strength and support,” one more chimed in.

Tyler Robinson held

Police apprehended 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Authorities report that he surrendered shortly after the incident.

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and many other Republican politicians and influential people attended Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

During the service, Kirk’s widow, Erika, addressed the audience to share poignant reflections on his life and legacy, remarkably extending forgiveness to his alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, in her heartfelt address.