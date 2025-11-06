Fact-check: No, Tyler Robinson wasn't released from prison, his next hearing is in January

Claims are going viral on social media that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was released from prison. However, the claims are completely baseless as Robinson, who has confessed to killing Kirk, continues to be lodged in prison. In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison.(AP)

The claims are part of the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Turning Point USA founder at Utah Valley University, which claims Kirk was assassinated as part of a larger conspiracy plotted by Israel over Kirk's alleged fallout with Israeli donors.

Among the most notable of the commentators propagating conspiracy theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's death is Candace Owens. She has alleged a federal cover-up around Charlie Kirk's death.

Where is Tyler Robinson Now?

Tyler Robinson, who last appeared in Utah County Court on October 30, is currently lodged at the Utah County Jail in Spanish Fork, Utah. He has made court appearances from his jail cell twice, wearing a suicide smock. Judge Tony Graf, who is presiding over the case, said that the next hearing on Robinson will take place in January 2024.

Robinson was first produced in court on September 16, six days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. In the September 16 hearing, the charges were announced, and prosecutors sought the death penalty for Robinson. In the next hearing on September 29, Robinson's lawyer sought more time to review the evidence against him.

There was only one hearing in October, on October 30, where the pre-trial procedure was discussed, along with details of how Robinson would appear in court due to the potential risk of suicide and media attention.

Also read: Tyler Robinson court case: No cameras at Charlie Kirk's alleged killer's trial? Lawyers' move sparks ‘cover up’ fears

Will Tyler Robinson's Hearings Be Public?

A of now, Judge Tony Graf has not decided whether to impose a ban on photography and video recording during the court hearing, as the matter has been subject to massive media scrutiny. Earlier, Judge Graf had said that the hearings would be public, but said in the last hearing that a decision on the matter would be taken in January.

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow and the current CEO of TPUSA, has said that she has no issues with the hearing being broadcast live.