Tyler Robinson court case: No cameras at Charlie Kirk's alleged killer's trial? Lawyers' move sparks ‘cover up’ fears

Lawyers on both sides of the table in Tyler Robinson's trial have requested that no cameras be allowed during the proceedings. The 22-year-old Utah native faces a murder charge for the alleged fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, on September 10. The Turning Point USA founder was attending an event at the Utah Valley University, when he was shot and killed. Tyler Robinson could get the death penalty if found guilty of murdering Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

Robinson, if found guilty, could get the death penalty, and lawyers are now asking the judge to limit media coverage of the high-profile trial, as per Fox13. The court filing, where they made this request, also saw Robinson's defense attorneys argue that their client should be allowed to wear plain clothes and sit without shackles during the court hearings. The prosecuting side didn't agree to this.

However, coming to the matter of cameras, both sides found some common ground. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office had asked the 4th District Court Judge to bar any further photography or video coverage of further proceedings, Robinson's attorneys revealed in the filing, while agreeing with the request.

No cameras at Robinson trial spark 'cover-up' fear

The news that there is a chance cameras might not be allowed at Robinson's trial has not gone down well with many, given that the investigation into Kirk's shooting was so keenly followed. There have also been several conspiracy theories in the wake of Kirk's assassination.

One person on X said “The government and Tyler's lawyers are in cahoots to keep this cover up underwraps for sure.” Another added, “Just more of the cover-up.” Yet another person called the whole thing “Dodgy!!.”

What did the judge say about banning cameras at trial?

Tony Graf, the 4th District Court Judge, who's been newly appointed, said he would conduct proceedings ‘open to the public’ and that they will be ‘handled with diligence and competence to ensure that justice is never compromised,’ Fox 13 reported. However, Robinson's attorneys have argued that limiting courtroom imagery would ensure that his physical appearance is ‘no longer the subject of interest’ in media coverage, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office suggested that Robinson appear via video feed from jail, but his attorneys pushed back on this, saying it wouldn't let their client meaningfully participate in the court process. Robinson's next public hearing is scheduled for October 30.