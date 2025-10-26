Trump ballroom to be named after Charlie Kirk? Buzz rises as POTUS gives major hint about White House East Wing plans

President Donald Trump's new ballroom has been much talked about. The entire East Wing of the White House has been demolished, as the POTUS moves ahead with his plans for the $300 million renovation, as per Associated Press. Now, many MAGA loyalists are seeking that it be named after Charlie Kirk. Many have urged President Donald Trump to consider naming the new ballroom after Charlie Kirk.(X/@TONYxTWO, YouKnoImHim)

Trump ballroom to be named after Charlie Kirk?

Several people on X demanded that the new ballroom be named after Charlie Kirk. They want it to be called the “Charles J. Kirk Ballroom.” Independent journalist Eric Daugherty wrote “Conservatives are suggesting President Trump name the new White House ballroom Charles J. Kirk Ballroom',” adding, “GREAT idea.”

Jack Posobiec, who's appeared many times on The Charlie Kirk Show, also echoed the sentiment. “Imagine if they named it the The Charles J Kirk Ballroom,” he wrote on X.

Another person asked, sharing images of the ballroom: “Should President Trump name the new White House ballroom ‘Charles J. Kirk Ballroom’ to honor Charlie Kirk ??”, adding, “Let @realDonaldTrump hear your thoughts!!”

Yet another profile put out a lengthy post, saying "In honor of the visionary Charles James Kirk, we propose naming the new White House ballroom "Charles James Kirk Freedom Hall." Kirk, a pioneer in advocating for human rights, dedicated his life to promoting freedom and justice for all individuals regardless of their background."

“We urge the White House administration to recognize Charles James Kirk’s immeasurable contributions by naming the new ballroom in dedication to his enduring legacy. Let this be a space that celebrates unity, progress, and the undying quest for true freedom,” they added.

What did Donald Trump say?

While earlier reports had claimed that Trump might be naming the new ballroom after himself, the President has now clarified this to be untrue. “I don't have any plan to call it after myself...we haven't really thought about a name yet,” he said, before departing for his Asia trip.

However, he did not say anything about potentially naming the new ballroom after Kirk. The Turning Point USA founder, was fatally shot on September 10, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University, and the Trump government has, since then, awarded the late 31-year-old a Medal of Freedom.

Notably, in Florida the the Lake County Commission voted unanimously to designate the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway on September 23. The Hill carried a recent opinion piece where the authors wanted Trump to add Kirk to his Garden of Heroes, a proposal for which was put forth by the President.