In pics: White House's East Wing razed for Trump’s lavish ballroom plan

White House's East Wing has been completely reduced to rubble. Courtesy President Donald Trump's grand plan to build a $250 million ballroom, which he says won’t cost taxpayers a dime because it is being privately funded by “many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly". Latest satellite photos show the East Wing torn down in its entirety. Work continues on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom. (AP)

While Trump had initially said he would respect the East Wing’s ‘architectural integrity’, the structure is completely gone now and will be replaced by a $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, as Trump felt the need for a large entertaining space because the existing East Room could hold only 200 people.

The new ballroom is likely to accommodate 999 people at a time, as he has expressed displeasure over the past practice of presidents hosting state dinners and other large events in tents on the South Lawn.

Trump has maintained that the project will not use public money and will be funded with private donations. The White House reportedly promised to release information on which individuals and corporations have pledged or donated money and invited some of the donors to an East Room dinner last week. The list, however, is still awaited.

Some $22 million for the project came from YouTube, a Google subsidiary, as part of a recent settlement for a 2021 lawsuit Trump brought against the company, AP reported. The White House also has not said how much of his own money Trump is contributing.

The social side of the White House, East Wing sits across East Executive Avenue from the Treasury Department. It’s where tourists and other guests enter for events. Trump on July 31 had announced that the White House itself would remain intact as the ballroom was going up.

“It won’t interfere with the current building,” he said. “It will be near it but not touching it. And pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

The White House said some demolition was needed because the East Wing, the traditional home for the first lady and her staff, was getting a modern facelift as part of the ballroom project.