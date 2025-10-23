White House reveals full list of donors for Trump's $300M ballroom: Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft and more

The White House released a list of donors for Donald Trump’s multi-million-dollar ballroom, which has been under construction since September 2025 in Washington, D.C. Apart from big guns like Cameron Winklevoss and Harold Hamm, Trump has received donations from Big Tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta, as per CNN. White House ballroom donors: From business magnates to Big Tech companies, here is the full list(AP)

White House releases list of ballroom donors

President Donald Trump had assured in the past that the project would cost nothing to taxpayers. He had emphasized that it would be privately funded by donors and himself, as per CNN.

Co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family, and the Adelson family now appear on the list of donors shared by the White House.

While the administration had put the cost of the ballroom project at $200 million, Trump recently revealed that the ballroom construction would cost “about $300 million”.

The White House announced the plan to construct a 90,000-square-foot ballroom with a seating capacity of 650 people to “host major functions” in July this year. President Trump handed the construction responsibility to McCrery Architects, well-known for its classical architectural design.

Although it is not clear how much each donor is contributing to the ballroom project, Business Insider reports Alphabet Inc. is contributing $22 million as part of a legal settlement over Donald Trump's YouTube suspension.

Full list of White House ballroom donors

Altria Group, Inc.

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar, Inc.

Coinbase

Comcast Corporation

Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Hard Rock International

Google

HP Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Meta Platforms

Micron Technology

Microsoft

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether America

Union Pacific Railroad

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss

FAQs:

When did the construction of the White House ballroom begin?

The construction of the White House ballroom began in September this year.

How much will the construction of the White House ballroom cost?

The construction of the White House ballroom would cost nearly $300 million.

Which Big Tech companies have donated to Donald Trump’s ballroom project?

Among others, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta have donated to Donald Trump’s ballroom project.