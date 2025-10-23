White House sparks outrage with controversial video of Trump throwing paper towels in Puerto Rico

The White House has come under fire for sharing a controversial 2017 video of Donald Trump to commemorate the NBA season. In the now-viral clip, the president can be seen throwing paper towels into a crowd in Puerto Rico. The video, which was shared by the official X account for White House, sparked outrage, with netizens calling the move derogatory. White House slammed after posting Donald Trump’s 2017 Puerto Rico paper towel clip to mark NBA season launch(AP)

White House shares Trump's throwback video

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ clip, which was accompanied by Roundball Rock, NBC's classic NBA theme, showed a portion of Trump's 2017 trip to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Many​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ people considered the event, in which the supplies were forcibly distributed, as a provocative act, especially in view of the news that the calamity had caused the death of about 3,000 people and that the damages amounted to approximately $90 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌billion.

The social media post was captioned, “President Trump knows ball,” a phrase that many viewers interpreted as an attempt at humor. However, others called it disrespectful to victims of the hurricane and accused the administration of trivializing a tragic event.

Reaction and background

The 2017 incident became one of the most controversial moments of Trump’s first presidency. While visiting the island to assess damage, Trump was filmed tossing rolls of paper towels into a crowd of residents, prompting backlash from Puerto Rico’s then-mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who described the act as “insulting.”

The reappearance of the clip comes as the NBA season tipped off Tuesday, adding an unexpected political note to what is normally a sports celebration. Critics online questioned the intent behind the post, while supporters defended it as a lighthearted gesture connecting Trump’s “energy” to basketball culture.

A renewed debate on sensitivity

The post has reignited debate over Trump’s handling of the 2017 disaster and the tone of his public appearances. Many users on social media noted that the choice of footage clashed to celebrate the NBA season, while others saw it as an example of the administration’s ongoing use of nostalgia-driven messaging.

As of Wednesday morning, the video remained live on the White House X account, which has more than 2.9 million followers.

FAQs:

1. When was the original video recorded?

The footage was taken on October 3, 2017, during Trump’s visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

2. Why was it shared again in 2025?

The White House posted it to commemorate the start of the new NBA season.

3. How did people react to the post?

Reactions were mixed, with many calling it insensitive and others viewing it as a humorous throwback.