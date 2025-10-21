Company behind White House 'demolition' bombarded with negative reviews: 'Shame on you'

Donald Trump recently announced that a part of the eastern wing of the White House is being demolished to construct a giant ballroom where all major White House functions will take place. Demolition for the $250 million project began on Monday. Citizens have expressed their distrust of the president’s decision and started giving negative reviews to the demolition contractor Aceco LLC, a Maryland headquartered demolition contractor. Netizens slam Trump’s White House East Wing demolition, flood firm’s page with negative reviews(Bloomberg)

People slam White House' demolition

“Destroying ‘The People’s House’ with no regard for their permission. Deplorable act no matter the reason,” read a review on the Google Maps of the firm as the user gave one star to the demolition company, like dozens of other people. Other people who have given one-star reviews to the Maryland headquartered firm wrote comments like “Stop tearing down America’s house!” and “This is America’s house! Complete and utter desecration of a national monument. Shame on you! I’m alternating between rage and heartbreak for our beautiful historic White House.”

A part of the East Wing is being demolished

On Monday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, that he is planning to demolish a part of the East Wing of the White House to make a ballroom for White House events. “I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom. Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!” Trump wrote on his social media.

As per Trump, the ballroom will cover an area of 90,000 sq feet and will have a seating capacity of 650 people. The ballroom will host “major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance.”

While Donald Trump has said that the building has been demolished and renovated many times during the Second World War in an attempt to minimize the damage, the general public and liberal commentators continue to criticize the decision, as a result of which people are bashing the demolition company.

Many citizens have questioned the protocol to be followed regarding the demolition. It is to be noted that changes in the White House building by the National Planning Commission Board. However, the head of the committee appointed by President Trump said that this decision is outside the committee’s jurisdiction and gave a green flag.

The East Wing

The East Wing is the newest building in the complex, which was built in 1902. A bomb shelter and a second floor were also included in the building in 1942. As per White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, it has many offices, including that of the first lady, the White House Military Office, and the visitor’s office, all of which will be temporarily relocated for now.

As per officials, the construction of the ballroom shall be completed before Trump’s tenure ends. The ballroom shall be ‘substantially separated’ from the main building.

FAQs

Who is paying for the construction of this ballroom in White House?

The construction of the White House ballroom is being funded by private donors.

What was the East Wing used for?

The East Wing of the White House usually had offices.

Who is the architect of the ballroom?

McCrery has been chosen as the architect for constructing the ballroom.