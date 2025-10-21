Trump's ballroom project: Demolition of White House's East Wing facade begins, photos surface

Construction crews started demolishing part of the East Wing of the White House on Monday, October 20, as part of Donald Trump’s project to build a new ballroom, an administration official has revealed, according to NBC News. Back in July, President Trump said that the project “won’t interfere with the current building.” Trump's ballroom project: Demolition of White House's East Wing facade begins (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“It’ll be near it, but not touching it, and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of,” Trump said at the time.

Read More | Trump's East Wing ballroom could cost $200 million; first white house photos out

Photos of the construction have surfaced on social media.

What did Donald Trump say about the construction?

The ballroom’s construction began last month. Trump referred to the project at a White House event on Monday, saying, “We’re building right behind us. We’re building a ballroom.”

“I didn’t know I’d be standing here right now, because right on the other side, you have a lot of construction going on, which you might hear periodically,” he attended.

Read More | Donald Trump unveils plans for ‘Arc de Trump’, a massive monument in Washington DC

Trump opened up about the construction in a Truth Social post too. “I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom,” he wrote. “Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete! For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc.”

Read More | Amid health rumors, Trump forgets what day it is in post claiming DC is a ‘crime free zone’

Trump added, “I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer! The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!”

The White House, too, shared an update on X, saying, “For over 100 years, presidents have enhanced the White House, preserving its legacy as a symbol of our nation. Today, President Trump proudly broke ground on the new, big White House Ballroom. Privately funded, it costs taxpayers nothing & will be cherished for generations.”