Trump's big announcement: Diwali bash at White House today. Check time, other details

US President Donald Trump will host a Diwali celebration at the White House today at 4 pm (1.30 am IST, October 22), marking the festival of lights with members of the Indian-American community, diplomats, and senior officials. US President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One. (AFP)

Earlier on Monday, Trump extended Diwali greetings to all Americans, describing the festival as “a reminder of light’s victory over darkness and good’s triumph over evil.” His message, published on the White House website, read:

“Today, I send my best wishes to every American celebrating Diwali—the ‘Festival of Lights.’ For many Americans, Diwali is a timeless reminder of light’s victory over darkness. It is also a time to bring families and friends together to celebrate community, draw strength from hope, and embrace a lasting spirit of renewal.”

The President added that as “millions of citizens light diyas and lanterns, we rejoice in the eternal truth that good will always triumph over evil.”

The celebration at the White House is expected to include traditional lamp lighting, Indian sweets, and cultural performances. Trump is scheduled to deliver brief remarks reflecting on the festival’s message of harmony and renewal.

Growing recognition of Diwali in US Diwali, celebrated by millions of Indians worldwide, has seen increasing recognition across the United States in recent years. States including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and California have officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, with California’s Assembly Bill 268, allowing school closures and paid leave for the festival, set to take effect in January 2026.

School districts in New York City, Edison and Jersey City (New Jersey), and parts of Texas have also begun observing Diwali as a school holiday.