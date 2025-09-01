Amid rumors about deteriorating health, President Donald Trump contradicted himself on Truth Social over the Labor Day weekend. Trump’s remarks come at a time when many have raised questions about him remaining out of the public eye for an unusually long time. Amid health rumors, Trump forgets what day it is in post claiming DC is a ‘crime free zone’ (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

"DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE. The people living and working there are ecstatic!!! President DJT, " Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, August 30. The post was also shared by the White House on X.

The following day, Trump contradicted his own remark, writing on Truth Social, "DC IS NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE, IN JUST 12 DAYS!!! President DJT."

Trump signed an executive order that triggered the deployment of troops to the nation's capital on August 11. This was 19 days before his initial post on August 30. On August 14, the Department of Defense made a formal announcement about the move, which would have been 14 days from the day before Trump's initial post.

Trump has now threatened to deploy federal troops in Chicago, criticizing Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for failing to tackle crime in the city. Chicago’s mayor subsequently signed an order to protect against his deployment of federal troops.

Donald Trump’s health rumors

Trump has remained absent for major public events for six consecutive days, the Irish Star noted. He limited his communication to social media posts.

Trump’s absence from the public eye, coupled with photos of his bruised hands, have triggered online speculation about his health. Earlier this month, the White House said the commander-in-chief was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which causes leg swelling. While the condition is typically harmless, it can cause complications.

Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, attributed his bruising to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” The doctor added that the President "remains in excellent health."