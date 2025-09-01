Multiple advocate groups are planning on commemorating Labor Day on September 1 by organizing protests across the country. In line with the ‘No Kings’ and ‘Good Trouble Lives on’ protests, the ‘Workers over Billionaires’ protests will cater to the needs of American workers. 'Workers over Billionaires' protest time: When is it happening in your city? (Unsplash - representational image)

Why are anti-Trump protests being held?

"Labor and community are planning more than a barbecue on Labor Day this year because we have to stop the billionaire takeover. Billionaires are stealing from working families, destroying our democracy, and building private armies to attack our towns and cities,” reads a statement posted on the May Day Strong website.

It adds, "Just like any bad boss, the way we stop the takeover is with collective action. We are May Day Strong, working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover—not just through the ballot box or the courts, but through building a bigger and stronger movement. On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched on May 1st. Thousands of communities across the country are taking a stand on Labor Day, join us!"

Protest schedule

Here is the full schedule of when protests are happening across all states:

Montgomery, Alabama: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vaughn Rd Park, 2858 Fieldcrest Dr.

Soldotna, Alaska: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Y

Tucson, Arizona: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Georges DeMeester Performance Center at Reid Park, 900 S Randolph Way

Little Rock, Arkansas: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Broadway Bridge

San Francisco, California: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16th and Mission BART Station

Denver, Colorado: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Colorado State Capitol, 200 E Colfax Ave.

Hartford, Connecticut: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Connecticut State Capitol, 210 Capitol Ave.

Wilmington, Delaware: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 100 N Market St.

Miami, Florida: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 401 Biscayne Blvd.

Atlanta, Georgia: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Woodruff Park, 91 Peachtree St.

Honolulu, Hawaii: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawaii State Capitol, 415 South Beretania St.

Idaho Falls, Idaho: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Japanese Friendship Garden, 600 W Broadway St.

Chicago, Illinois: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haymarket Memorial, 151-169 N Desplaines St.

Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W Washington St.

Des Moines, Iowa: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Iowa State Capitol, 1007 East Grand Ave.

Wichita, Kansas: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Machinist's Hall, 3830 S Meridian Ave.

Lexington, Kentucky: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fayette County Courthouse, 120 N Limestone

Lafayette, Louisiana: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 735 Jefferson St.

Augusta, Maine: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Bridge

Baltimore, Maryland: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at McKeldin Plaza, E Pratt St.

Boston, Massachusetts: 9:30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at Beacon St. and Park St.

Mount Pleasant, Michigan: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. near Walmart and Menard's, 4730 Encore Dr.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave.

Jackson, Mississippi: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at State Capitol South Side, 400 High St.

Springfield, Missouri: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Campbell Ave. Footbridge, S Campbell Ave.

Billings, Montana: 10.30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 N 27th St.

Lincoln, Nebraska: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 4625 Y St.

Las Vegas, Nevada: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New York New York Hotel & Casino, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd.

Concord, New Hampshire: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

Haledon, New Jersey: 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 83 Norwood St.

Albuquerque, New Mexico: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Civic Plaza

Cohoes, New York: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Panther's Grove Corporation, 4 Dunsbach Ferry Rd.

Wilmington, North Carolina: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1898 Memorial Park, 1018 N 3rd St.

Bismarck, North Dakota: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 600 East Boulevard Ave.

Akron, Ohio: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cascade Plaza

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oklahoma State Capitol, South Plaza, 2300 N Lincoln Blvd.

Salem, Oregon: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Summer St. NE and Center St. NE

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Training Center, S Christopher Columbia Blvd.

Central Falls, Rhode Island: 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at 978 Lonsdale Ave.

Columbia, South Carolina: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 110 Gervais St.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Fawick Park, 200 S 2nd Ave.

Knoxville, Tennessee: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Henley Street Bridge, 1200 Clapham Hwy

Houston, Texas: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2202 Dallas St.

Cedar City, Utah: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Main Street Park, 200 N Main St.

Burlington, Vermont: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Battery Park, Battery Park Extension

Charlottesville, Virginia: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Albermale County Office Building, 401 McIntire Rd.

Seattle, Washington: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Seattle Central College, 1709 Broadway

Elkins, West Virginia: 12 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. at Randolph County Courthouse, 2 Randolph Ave.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 631 E Chicago St.

Sheridan, Wyoming: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 360 N Main St.

The list of locations can also be viewed on the map available on the ‘May Day Strong’ website.

