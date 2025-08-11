Labor Day 2025: What's open and closed on federal holiday? Grocery stores, mail services and more

Labor Day, often seen as the unofficial end of summer, is just around the corner. Celebrated on the first Monday in September, this federal holiday honors the contributions of American workers with a well-deserved three-day weekend. In 2025, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 1, as reported by The Courier-Journal. On September 1, 2025, Labor Day honors American workers with a three-day weekend. Federal offices will close, while many grocery stores stay open. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

In the late nineteenth century, organised labor groups pushed for the holiday to “recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being,” according to the US Department of Labor.

Here's a breakdown of what is open and closed on Labor Day 2025.

Will grocery stores be open on Labor Day 2025?

No mail will be delivered on Labor Day, as it is a federal holiday and the United States Postal Service will be closed. In addition, UPS and FedEx will also remain closed, as reported by Courier Journal.

Will grocery stores be closed on Labor Day?

Most major grocery stores, including Walmart and Target, will remain open on Labor Day, allowing shoppers to stock up for the long weekend. However, some retailers like Costco will be closed, so it's best to check store hours in advance before heading out.

Will the federal building be closed on Labor Day?

Given that Labor Day is recognized as a federal holiday, state, local, and federal offices will remain closed on September 1.

When will the Labor Day sales begin?

Labor Day sales typically kick off in mid-August and run through the holiday weekend, offering shoppers major savings. Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart feature discounts across categories such as electronics, home goods, and apparel, making it a great time to score deals before the official end of summer.