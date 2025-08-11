Wisconsin flooding: Milwaukee declares State of Emergency, areal and river flood warnings issued for several counties

Several counties in southeastern Wisconsin are experiencing flooding on Sunday. The Department of Public Works (DPW) of the City of Milwaukee stated that it is still evaluating flood-related damage and responding to affected locations throughout the city in the wake of last night's intense rain. Wisconsin flooding: Floodwater runs onto the railway tracks, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, U.S., August 10, 2025, in this screengrab taken from a social media video.(Pam Sweetman via REUTERS)

Personnel have been out operating nonstop, concentrating on providing services and removing surface water since the floods started. The DPW is urging people to stay away from flooding areas and is requesting patience. It has suggested to report any flooding of the streets, water backing up into basements, fallen trees or limbs, and stranded or stalled cars.

Milwaukee declares state of emergency

David Crowley, the Executive of Milwaukee County, has proclaimed a state of emergency, FOX6 News Milwaukee reported.

In Milwaukee County, flooding currently remains an active emergency, and additional rain is predicted for today, as per Crowley. He has advised the residents to avoid traveling, exercise caution, and stay informed. “Check in on your neighbors and loved ones, especially older adults, and seek out emergency assistance if needed. I am thankful to our first responders, law enforcement partners, social services workers, and neighbors who are lending a helping hand during a challenging time. We will get through this together, Milwaukee.”

The declaration will facilitate the deployment of additional resources, the activation of federal and state partners to support the ground-level activities, and the swift support to people.

Milwaukee evaluates damage caused by floods

In Milwaukee County, people have been asked to contact 211 to report property damage, including flooded basements, collapsed walls, or lightning-related mishaps.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) of the City of Milwaukee is still evaluating the damage triggered by flooding and responding to affected areas throughout the city.

Crews have been out and working nonstop, concentrating on removing surface water since the start of the floods.

The Waterloo Fire Department stated that emergency personnel were called to Two Rivers State Park in response to reports of an injury on Saturday. According to officials, a man and woman were trapped inside the car after a big cottonwood tree fell on them.

2 dead amid Milwaukee floods

At the scene, the woman was pronounced dead, while the man was pinned in the car.

In a Facebook post, officials stated that the size and weight of the cottonwood tree made the extraction operation difficult and complicated. “Emergency responders worked diligently for approximately 90 minutes to free the male patient from the wreckage.”

Following the tragedy, he was brought to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The following counties are under an areal flood warning until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Dodge

Jefferson

Milwaukee

Ozaukee

Racine

Washington

Waukesha

The following counties have river flood warnings in effect:

The Root River at Franklin in Milwaukee

Milwaukee River close to Cedarburg in Ozaukee

Fox River Lower is located in Waukesha.