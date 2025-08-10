Wisconsin State Fair flooding: Flash floods in Milwaukee break records as airport affected amid power outages

Flash flooding in Wisconsin due to excessive rains led to flooded basements, flooded roadways, and an early closing of the state fair, which is a popular event in the area. Wisconsin flooding: First responders rescue people from flooding in their homes on August 10, 2025 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Heavy downpours brought as much as 13 inches of rain to parts of southeast Wisconsin overnight, resulting in widespread flooding across the region. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Saturday, Milwaukee set up a new daily record with 5.74 of rain in just a few hours, which is equivalent to a month and a half's worth of rain.

Several areas, including streets, streams, and basements, experienced flash flooding, causing some cars to become stranded, the National Weather Service reported.

The crest of the Milwaukee River reached a record high of 11.19 feet. It touched the water level of 10.48 in July 2010.

The extreme weather is a part of the severe thunderstorm that hit Nebraska with gusts of over 80 mph and caused a massive cottonwood tree to fall upon a car, killing one person and severely injuring another.

Lynyrd Skynyrd performance cancelled amid Wisconsin power outages

Famous rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd was scheduled to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair, but the event was forced to be suspended.

Fair officials advised visitors to leave the site as safely as possible, but they also encouraged cautiousness.

In addition, the weather service reported that an underpass tunnel, taxiways, and runways at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were inundated.

The Milwaukee National Weather Service (NWS) office warned that storms are still present on Sunday and that there is a chance of flash floods and roadway flooding. They also advised people to exercise caution while driving.

Tens of thousands of people have reported power outages, primarily in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties, as per We Energies.

Videos from Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Flood go viral

Videos showing flooding in Milwaukee County, southeastern Wisconsin, and at the Wisconsin State Fair have gone viral on social media.

Flash flooding that began on August 9 have forced the Wisconsin State Fair to remain closed on Sunday, August 10.

“Video from Maddy Stankevich shows vehicles trapped in deep flood waters at the Wisconsin State Fair Saturday night. The State Fair closed early Saturday due to flash floods in our area,” wrote WTMJ-TV of August 9.

In the footage, people were walking close to cars that were submerged in water in a parking lot.

Videos of Wisconsin State Fair, which took place from July 31 to August 10, have been making the rounds on X. At the fair, some cars were nearly submerged in floodwaters.

Another video doing rounds on social media shows kids playing in the floodwaters.