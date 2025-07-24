Wisconsin: Several missing person posters surface after 2 women found dead, ‘Something off is definitely happening’

Several missing person posters have surfaced on social media after the recent deaths of two Wisconsin women – Emma Jacob and Eliotte Heinz. Both the young women were found dead after they went missing. Wisconsin: Several missing person posters surface after Emma Jacob (R) and Eliotte Heinz's (L) deaths (Viterbo University/Facebook, Sydney Wiltsie/Facebook)

Jacob, a 22-year-old woman from Platteville, was found dead shortly after she went missing. Heinz, a 22-year-old graduate student, was found dead in the Mississippi River after she went missing in La Crosse.

In the aftermath of the two women’s deaths, social media posts pointed out that several young women in Wisconsin went missing “within a 120-mile radius.” Not much is known about the circumstances surrounding the disappearances; while some of them remain missing, some were found safe, and some were discovered dead.

Sharing several missing person posters on Facebook, a user wrote, “Something off is definitely happening in Wisconsin!!!”

However, there are no confirmed links between any of these cases.

The deaths of Emma Jacob and Eliotte Heinz

The La Crosse Police Department said in a statement after Heinz was found dead, “In what has been an ongoing proactive effort to locate Eliotte Heinz who had been reported missing on July 20th, 2025, today Eliotte’s body was recovered in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, MN. La Crosse Police are continuing to investigate and will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death. The entire department sends their condolences.”

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron.”

Meanwhile, Jacob’s sister said in a social media post, “She has been found. At this time we ask you please respect our families privacy as we grieve the loss of our daughter, sister, and auntie. Thank you.”