Officials in the Bahamas have revealed the cause of death for Dinari McAlmont, a Maryland man who was found dead at a private beach resort while vacationing in the Bahamas with his family. The 23-year-old’s body was found hours after he landed on the Caribbean island. Dinari McAlmont death: Cause of death revealed for Maryland man found dead while vacationing in Bahamas (Marcelle Bacchus/Facebook)

Dinari’s mother, Michelle McAlmont, alleged that her son was “beaten to death.” However, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced on Wednesday, April 9, that he died from drowning.

“A post-mortem examination was performed, and the pathologist’s findings revealed that the deceased died as a result of drowning,” the RBPF said in a news conference, as reported by Fox News.

“Foul play is not suspected at this time,” officials said, adding that police are still waiting for the results of the forensic toxicology exam.

Michelle, however, has refused to accept that foul play is not involved in her son’s death. “There is foul play,” the mother told Fox 5 DC. “Because of all the bruises and you can see when somebody is abused and hit at, yes, and that is what I am saying.”

What happened to Dinari McAlmont?

Dinari and his family travelled to the tropical getaway with his parents on April 4, and were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. Dinari was last seen having dinner with his parents, and then he went off to grab a jacket and explore the resort.

Michelle filed a missing person report after realising her son’s phone location was not working. “The police said they were looking for him because apparently he spat on some staff in a restaurant,” Michelle said, adding that resort officials questioned her on where Dinari was.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that Dinari’s body was eventually discovered on the shoreline on Paradise Island with “no vital life signs” just after 5:30 am on April 5. His body was found after officials conducted a search at the Bahamian resort.

Michelle, who was shown a photo of her son’s body, said, “When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten; he was traumatized.”

Dinari’s face appeared damaged, and there was froth on his teeth and sand in his hair, the mom claimed. “That tells me they beat my son down in the sand. I need justice for my baby. I need justice,” Michelle said.