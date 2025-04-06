Do not travel to Bahamas, there are sharks: Trump admin advises Americans

The US State Department released a travel advisory for the Bahamas on March 31, 2025, citing crime and swimming-related risks. The advisory has urged travellers to exercise caution about travelling with firearms and ammunition. It states that the Bahamas is vulnerable to violent crimes like armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults. The US State Department advisory states that the Bahamas is vulnerable to violent crimes such as armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults.(Getty Images via AFP)

The advisory states that most crimes occur in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands, requesting travellers to remain alert of the "Over the Hill” area in Nassau.

Beyond the popular areas, even rental properties are stated to be unsafe, especially where private security is not present. Further, the advisory also highlighted specific instructions related to boating and beach safety.

Jet ski and boating safety

Boating is not well regulated, due to which injuries and deaths have occurred in the past. Also, there have been reports of sexual assaults by ski operators, and government employees are prohibited from using jet skis and watercraft rented from independent operators in Paradise Island.

Additionally, Watercraft are being operated by unlicensed operators, which is not safe.

Beach safety advice

The advisory warns travelers to remain cautious of the jet ski or watercraft operating close to the shore. Around the Nassau beaches, it cautions travellers to become aware of their swimming capabilities. “ Swimmers and snorkelers have died after overestimating their physical fitness or health,” the advisory says. It also mentions sharks and the increased cases of shark attacks.

Weapons and ammunition

Firearms and ammunition have been declared illegal, and even small firearms brought by mistake will not be tolerated. “Police strictly enforce these laws—even at the airport when travelers are leaving”, it says. Individuals found carrying firearms or ammunition can be subject to arrest, imprisonment, and financial penalties.

Guidelines for those visiting Bahamas

Lastly, it provides guidelines for those visiting the Bahamas. These guidelines include key safety tips like locking doors, windows and avoiding resisting robbery attempts. Also, it asks travellers to check their luggage for bullets or firearms before departure, as carrying them can lead to serious penalties. Travelers are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), review the Traveler’s Checklist and check the CDC website for health updates. For any further information, it encourages travellers to read the country information page.