Tragic jet ski accident at Half Moon Cay Bahamas claims cruise passenger’s life

Tragedy struck over the weekend in the Bahamas when a cruise passenger lost her life in an apparent jet ski accident. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the British-Czechoslovakian national reportedly collided with a rock after losing control of the watercraft on Saturday, prompting an ongoing investigation into the incident. A British-Czechoslovakian woman lost her life in a jet ski accident while on a cruise in the Bahamas.(Representational image-Unsplash )

Half Moon Cay Bahamas jet ski accident

When the tragic accident occurred, the cruise ship was docked at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay—previously known as Half Moon Cay—a private destination recently renamed. The ship had set sail on its Caribbean journey from Fort Lauderdale on March 16, as reported by the CruiseMapper.

The woman was aboard with Holland America Line whose spokesperson told USA Today in an emailed statement, “Holland America Line regrets to confirm that a passenger onboard Nieuw Amsterdam passed away following a tragic incident on a personal watercraft.”

The statement continued, “We are in contact with the guest’s family and doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time. The accident is currently being investigated by the Bahamian authorities. Out of respect for the family and guest, we do not have further information to share.”

RBPF confirms the death of the ship passenger

In a Facebook post, RBPF confirmed that the woman involved in the jet ski accident passed away despite the relief efforts. The statement stated, “Medical personnel rendered assistance to the victim but to no avail. She was pronounced deceased by the local medical doctor.” The Royal Bahamas Police Force told USA Today that the investigation into the tragic jet ski accident is still ongoing, leaving many questions unanswered. Despite extensive efforts, authorities have yet to provide any new details or updates on the heartbreaking incident.