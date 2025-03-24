Net worth of Tiger Woods and Venessa Trump revealed; Here's who has more wealth in 2025

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have made their relationship public, with the duo posting a sweet picture of themselves on social media. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” read the caption of their post. Tiger Woods, 49, and Vanessa Trump, 47, have been dating since Thanksgiving. They both live in Palm Beach, Florida. They were previously seen together at a golf tournament.(AP and X/Kai Trump)

The news comes over a week after rumors about their connection initially emerged. Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's ex-sister-in-law, was among many who swiftly congratulated the pair, writing, “So happy for you both,” with heart emojis.

According to several reports, Woods, 49, and Vanessa, 47, have been dating since Thanksgiving. They both live in Palm Beach, Florida. They were previously seen together at a golf tournament.

The duo also have a strong family connection as Vanessa's daughter Kai and Woods' children Charlie and Sam all study at The Benjamin School.

Know about Vanessa Trump's net worth and divorce with Trump Jr

Vanessa's father was well-connected in the business world, especially with Ron Straci, a co-founder of Rao's Specialty Foods, and the late Frank Pellegrino Sr., the former owner of Rao's. Charles Haydon owned a 30% share in the business and contributed more than $1 million before his death. Vanessa received a sizeable share of the $415 million that was eventually obtained from the sale of Rao's Specialty Foods.

According to reports, she has an estimated net worth of $75 million in 2025.

At a fashion show in 2003, former President Donald Trump introduced Vanessa to Donald Trump Jr. As their romance grew, they got married on November 12, 2005, at the Trump family's Palm Beach estate, Mar-a-Lago.

In March 2018, Vanessa petitioned for divorce after her 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the ex-couple stressed their dedication to co-parenting, saying, "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families." They stressed their five lovely kids will continue to be their first priority.

Know about Tiger Woods' net worth

Although Tiger Woods' exceptional golf talents are undoubtedly what made him famous, his commercial acumen accounts for much more of his wealth. Woods, one of the top golfers of all time, has acknowledged that he put in a significant deal of effort to become the best.

By 1997, he was known as Golf's golden boy and was among the highest-paid athletes in history.

However, his reputation suffered greatly in December 2009 after it was discovered that he had cheated on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, with whom he shared two kids, with other women over a number of years. He returned to the Masters in April 2010 after a four-month break.

According to Forbes, Tiger Woods has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion in 2025.

Woods presently makes roughly $73.5 million a year from endorsements and golf, reported Golf Digest.