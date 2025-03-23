Jessica Aber: Biden-nominated former US Attorney, who resigned when Trump took office, found dead at 43

Jessica Aber, a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead at a home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning, The Hill reported. She was 43 years old. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will investigate and determine the cause and manner of death. Jessica Aber was found dead.(X/ Jessica Aber)

In a press release, the Alexandria Police Department said, “This morning, at approximately 9:18 a.m., Alexandria Police responded to the 900 block of Beverley Drive for the report of an unresponsive woman. Officers located a deceased woman. Following notification of family members, the Alexandria Police Department can confirm the identity of the woman as Ms. Jessica Aber, age 43, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. VIRGINIA. As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway.”

Who was Jessica Aber?

Jessica Aber began her career with the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) as an assistant US attorney in 2009. From 2015 to 2016, she served on a detail assignment as counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. Later, she became the deputy chief of EDVA’s criminal division.

Aber was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as US Attorney in 2021 and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate. She resigned in January of this year after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In a statement upon her resignation, Aber said, “I’ve had the privilege of spending my career as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia working alongside talented, hard-working public servants who manage matters affecting citizens here and across the world.”

“Concluding my service to the District as its US Attorney has been an honor beyond measure. I am deeply grateful to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office, and to Attorney General Garland for his steadfast leadership. I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust.”

Tributes -

Tributes from Jessica Aber's colleagues and those who worked with her are pouring in.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said, “The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

In a post on X, Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize.”