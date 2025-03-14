Tiger Woods is secretly dating THIS ex-Trump family member who was once linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and a Saudi Prince

Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly been dating golf legend Tiger Woods since Thanksgiving. The couple, both residents of Palm Beach, Florida, shares a connection through their children. Woods' children, Charlie and Sam, and Vanessa’s son, Kai, all attend the Benjamin School, just 20 minutes away from their homes. The two were recently spotted together at a golf tournament, according to The Daily Mail. According to reports, golf icon Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., have been dating since Thanksgiving.(AP and X/Kai Trum)

Also read: Kim Soo Hyun boycott calls mount amid underage Kim Sae Ron dating allegations: New K-drama, brands under fire

Who all has Vanessa dated?

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. met in the early 2000s and married in 2005 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Together, they have five children: Chloe (3), Tristan (6), Spencer (5), Donald III (9), and Kai Madison (11). After over 12 years of marriage, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in 2018.

Prior to her marriage to Don Jr., Vanessa was linked to a Saudi royal and even a member of a Latin gang.

According to Page Six, Vanessa had a three-year relationship with Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, a Saudi royal. Their relationship ended in 2001 when the prince, following the 9/11 attacks, left the country.

Vanessa also reportedly had an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio after meeting him at a club at 20, Daily Mail reported.

Also read: Legal advice, emotional support: How AI chatbot helps victims of digital sexual violence in Latin America

Now, despite keeping their relationship low-key, the majority of the Trump family, including all five children, is aware of Vanessa and Tiger’s romance. While they do not live together, Vanessa visits Tiger Woods' Jupiter Island home often.

"Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They're not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," a source told Daily Mail.