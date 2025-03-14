Who is Vanessa Trump? Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife reportedly dating Tiger Woods

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is reportedly dating Tiger Woods in secret, according to DailyMail.com, which cited four sources. The pair has reportedly been together since Thanksgiving. They both live just 20 minutes apart in Palm Beach, Florida, and their children, Vanessa's daughter Kai and Woods' children Charlie and Sam, attend the same school, the Benjamin School. Vanessa and Woods were also reportedly seen together at a golf tournament last month. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is dating Tiger Woods.(AP and X/Kai Trump)

Who is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa Trump is a former model who was signed to Wilhelmina Models in the 1990s. She also made an appearance in the movie 'Something's Gotta Give.' In 2003, Vanessa and her sister Veronika co-founded a nightclub called Sessa. From 2010 to 2013, she launched her own handbag line, La Poshett.

On November 12, 2005, Vanessa married Donald Trump Jr. in a ceremony at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. During their 13-year marriage, they welcomed five children: daughters Kai and Chloe, and sons Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer. In March 2018, Vanessa filed for an uncontested divorce in New York. By the end of 2018, the divorce was finalized after a child custody agreement was reached in July.

Before her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa was reportedly romantically linked to Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, according to PEOPLE. She was also rumored to have dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio and had a relationship with local street gangster Valentin Rivera during her teenage years.

Dating Tiger Woods?

According to DailyMail.com, Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been dating for several months, with most of the Trump family—along with all five of Vanessa and Don Jr.’s children—aware of their relationship.

“Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week,” a source told the outlet.

“They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway,” the source added.