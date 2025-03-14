Vanessa Trump children: All about the 5 kids she shares with Donald Trump Jr.
Mar 14, 2025 04:11 AM IST
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been seeing each other since before Thanksgiving, and her five children are aware of the relationship.
Celebrated golfer Tiger Woods and President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump are a thing now, per a Daily Mail report.
Woods and Vanessa Trump “have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.”
Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., shares five children with the first son: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. All five are aware that Vanessa was dating Woods.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
Recommended Topics
News / World News / US News /
Vanessa Trump children: All about the 5 kids she shares with Donald Trump Jr.
See Less