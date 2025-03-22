Tiger Woods's ex-wife was in disbelief that the golfer is dating Vanessa Trump: ‘Seriously? A Trump?’

Famed golfer Tiger Woods reportedly called his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, to tell him about his new relationship with President Donald Trump's former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, before the news became public. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is dating Tiger Woods.(AP and X/Kai Trump)

Earlier this month, Daily Mail reported Woods and Vanessa “have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving.”

Now, sources close to the couple said the call was “awkward,” but it remained “civil.”

“It was a pleasant, almost friendly conversation,” an insider told the British outlet. “Her response at first was like ‘Seriously? A Trump? For real?’” The source explained that Nordegren was “more amused than anything” but ultimately accepted it without issue.

Tiger Woods's ex-wife wondered ‘who the girlfriend was’

Woods and Nordegren married in 2004 after dating for three years. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2010 after Woods’ widely publicized cheating scandal.

What seemed to surprise Nordegren the most was not that Woods was dating again, but rather “who the girlfriend was.”

“She just processed the information and wished them well,” the insider noted.

“They’re not the type to give each other their ‘blessing’ per se, but they keep each other in the loop with anyone who is going to spend any amount of time around the kids.”

Tiger knew the relation with Vanessa ‘was going to get out eventually’

With their children, Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16, reportedly had a positive impression of Vanessa Trump there was no reason for Nordegren to object to the relationship. The insider stressed, “Since the kids like her, there was really no reason for any drama with Elin.”

Woods and Trump’s paths have reportedly crossed multiple times at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where both have children enrolled. Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump, is a student at the same school as Woods’ children.

“The school really requires parental involvement,” the insider explained. “So their paths crossed a lot, they had a lot of people in their circles.”

Interestingly, Nordegren was already familiar with Vanessa Trump before learning about her relationship with Woods. “Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually, so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again,” the onlooker stated.