Donald Trump Jr. breaks silence on ex-wife Vanessa Trump's new romance with Tiger Woods

Donald Trump Jr. is unfazed by the news of his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, embarking on a new relationship with golfing icon Tiger Woods. According to People, when asked about the development, he had a simple, one-word response which revealed his lack of concern regarding the situation. Donald Trump Jr. is indifferent about ex-wife Vanessa Trump's new relationship with Tiger Woods, confirming he is 'cool' with it.(REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo)

Donald Trump Jr. reacts to reports of Vanessa Trump’s new relationship

Trump Jr. is reportedly ‘cool’ with her ex-wife’s new relationship with Woods, confirmed by a source close to the president’s family to People magazine. The two are divorced now and share five kids from their decade-long relationship. The president’s son has also moved on as he has been dating the Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson for a short while before Donald Trump won the elections in November.

When Vanessa attended the Republican National Convention to watch her daughter Kai speak where Trump Jr. was also present, the former couple seemed to appear on good terms. Previously, the 47-year-old was dating broadcaster Kim Guilfoyle a short while after his divorce from Vanessa, as reported by Men’s Journal.

The relationship between Vanessa and Woods was first reported by Daily Mail as multiple sources told the outlet that the two have been dating since Thanksgiving. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed by the two whose kids go to the same school in Florida.

Woods ruptures his Achilles tendon

The news of Vanessa’s new relationship comes just days after Woods announced on Tuesday that he will be out of the competition for an indefinite time after he went through a successful surgery for his ruptured Achilles tendon.

He wrote on social media, “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.” The 49-year-old continued, “This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.”