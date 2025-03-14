Menu Explore
JD Vance and Usha Vance brutally booed at the Kennedy Center: Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 14, 2025 10:35 AM IST

JD Vance and Usha Vance were booed at the Kennedy Center amid discontent over Trump's leadership changes.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, were met with loud boos as they arrived at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night for a concert performance.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife faced boos at the Kennedy Center during a concert, reflecting tensions following Trump's leadership changes at the institution.(X/ Brian Tyler Cohen)
The Viral X (formerly Twitter) video shows the couple entering their balcony seating, and the crowd's reaction grows louder as more attendees recognize them.

The Vances were in attendance for a performance by folk musicians Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman.

ALSO READ| JD Vance says he would be shocked if Trump wanted nuclear weapons in East Europe

The reception they received comes amid heightened tensions between the Trump-Vance administration and the Kennedy Center following President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to overhaul its leadership.

Hamilton cancels Kennedy Center run, citing Trump’s ‘partisan policies’

Earlier this year, Trump dismissed the centre’s Board of Trustees and appointed himself as chairman, vowing to reshape the institution’s artistic direction. “At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump announced on his social media platform.

One of the most awful reactions came from the producers of Hamilton, the critically acclaimed musical about Alexander Hamilton, which has won numerous awards, including a Tony, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Producer Jeffrey Seller announced, “Our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump distracted by JD Vance's fashion: ‘What’s with these socks?' | Video

Trump recently appointed Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the Kennedy Center’s 33-member board of trustees. “I am thrilled to announce that Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo will be joining our Kennedy Center Board – This completes our selection,” Trump posted on TruthSocial.

“We look forward to restoring the Center to Greatness and ushering in America’s Golden Age. Together we will Make the Arts Great Again!”

