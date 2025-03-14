Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JD Vance says he would be shocked if Trump wanted nuclear weapons in East Europe

Reuters |
Mar 14, 2025 09:01 AM IST

Vance was responding to a question about Poland's president calling on the US to transfer nuclear weapons to its territory

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday he would be shocked if President Donald Trump wanted nuclear weapons extending further east into Europe.

US vice president JD Vance said he would be shocked if Donald Trump wanted nuclear weapons to extend into Eastern Europe(REUTERS)
US vice president JD Vance said he would be shocked if Donald Trump wanted nuclear weapons to extend into Eastern Europe(REUTERS)

Also Read: US Vice President JD Vance to visit India with Usha Vance this month: Report

Vance was responding to a question about Poland's president calling on the U.S. to transfer nuclear weapons to its territory as a deterrent against future Russian aggression.

Also Read: Donald Trump distracted by JD Vance's fashion: ‘What’s with these socks?' | Video

"I haven't talked to the President about that particular issue, but I would be shocked if he was supportive of nuclear weapons extending further east into Europe," he said during an interview on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On