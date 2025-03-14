JD Vance says he would be shocked if Trump wanted nuclear weapons in East Europe

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday he would be shocked if President Donald Trump wanted nuclear weapons extending further east into Europe. US vice president JD Vance said he would be shocked if Donald Trump wanted nuclear weapons to extend into Eastern Europe(REUTERS)

Vance was responding to a question about Poland's president calling on the U.S. to transfer nuclear weapons to its territory as a deterrent against future Russian aggression.

"I haven't talked to the President about that particular issue, but I would be shocked if he was supportive of nuclear weapons extending further east into Europe," he said during an interview on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle.”