US Vice President JD Vance to visit India with Usha Vance this month: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 07:10 AM IST

This will be Vance's second international trip as vice president, following his recent visits to France and Germany.

US Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India later this month, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, Politico reported on Wednesday.

US Vice President JD Vance arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
US Vice President JD Vance arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

This will be Vance’s second international trip as vice president, following his recent visits to France and Germany.

During his first foreign visit, Vice President JD Vance sparked reactions at the Munich Security Conference with a sharp critique of European governments on illegal migration, religious freedoms, and election integrity.

His speech surprised allies anticipating talks on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Usha Vance, whose parents emigrated from India to the United States, will visit her ancestral country for the first time as second lady.


(This is a breaking story. Check for more updates.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
