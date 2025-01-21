Menu Explore
5 facts on Usha Vance, first Indian-origin second lady of US

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 05:45 AM IST

Usha Vance became the first Indian-origin second lady of the US as her husband James David Vance took the Vice Presidential oath.

As she stood by her husband James David Vance while he took oath as the Vice President of the United States, Usha Vance claimed her fame as well as the first Indian-origin second lady of the US.

Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance with their three children at the Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday.(AP)
Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance with their three children at the Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday.(AP)

After his inaugural speech, US President Donald Trump addressed a gathering at the Capitol and heaped praises on Usha Vance, saying that she is “smarter” than her husband. While appreciating JD Vance for his successful re-election bid, Trump said, “I watch JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one," said Trump, but added, "the only one smarter is his wife".

"I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?" Trump added.

Who is Usha Vance

-Usha Vance’s ancestral roots lie in Vadluru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. She was born to Indian immigrant parents who moved to the US in the 1980s.

-Usha Vance was born in San Diego to Chilukuri Radhakrishna and Lakshmi and enjoyed an upper-middle-class upbringing.

-Usha Vance's parents immigrated to the US from India in 1986.

-Usha Vance’s father is a mechanical engineer from IIT Madras and her mother is a molecular biologist.

-Usha Vance met her husband JD Vance at Yale Law School. They got married in 2014 and have three children together.


See More

