Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump heaps praises on Usha Vance, says would chose her as vice president: 'She's smarter'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 21, 2025 01:05 AM IST

After his inaugural address, Donald Trump praised Vice President JD Vance's Indian-origin wife, Usha.

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States with JD Vance as his deputy, the 78-year-old Republican addressed those gathered for his inauguration day in Washington DC.

Donald Trump joked about wanting to choose JD Vance's wife Usha Vance over him as his deputy
Donald Trump joked about wanting to choose JD Vance's wife Usha Vance over him as his deputy

After his oath and inaugural address, the President left the Capitol Rotunda, the main arena for his oath-taking ceremony and greeted other invitees inside the Capitol. The crowd was filled with young supporters who Trump praised for being more energetic than those he addressed inside the Rotunda.

'She is smarter'

Talking to the gathering, Trump praised his team, especially JD Vance, for his successful re-election bid. He recalled that he had endorsed Vance for Senate campaign for Ohio. "I watch JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one," said Trump, but added, "the only one smarter is his wife".

The reference to JD Vance's Indian-origin wife Usha Vance made everyone around laugh out loud. Trump then looked behind at his deputy and said, "I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?" JD Vance laughed and nodded in agreement.

“She is great and he is great. This a great, beautiful couple and a unbelievable career,” he continued.

Usha Vance wore a chic all-pink ensemble and her sweet reaction to her husband taking oath went viral at the inauguration ceremony. As he was sworn in, Vance's wife looked at him admiringly and her beaming smile won hearts on social media.

(Also read: JD Vance's Indian-origin daughter steals the show as she sucks thumb during oath)

Donald Trump takes over as president

After taking oath, Donald Trump in his speech said, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

“From this moment on, America's decline is over. Our liberties and our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America's government.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On