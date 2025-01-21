Donald Trump heaps praises on Usha Vance, says would chose her as vice president: 'She's smarter'

After Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States with JD Vance as his deputy, the 78-year-old Republican addressed those gathered for his inauguration day in Washington DC. Donald Trump joked about wanting to choose JD Vance's wife Usha Vance over him as his deputy

After his oath and inaugural address, the President left the Capitol Rotunda, the main arena for his oath-taking ceremony and greeted other invitees inside the Capitol. The crowd was filled with young supporters who Trump praised for being more energetic than those he addressed inside the Rotunda.

'She is smarter'

Talking to the gathering, Trump praised his team, especially JD Vance, for his successful re-election bid. He recalled that he had endorsed Vance for Senate campaign for Ohio. "I watch JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one," said Trump, but added, "the only one smarter is his wife".

The reference to JD Vance's Indian-origin wife Usha Vance made everyone around laugh out loud. Trump then looked behind at his deputy and said, "I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?" JD Vance laughed and nodded in agreement.

“She is great and he is great. This a great, beautiful couple and a unbelievable career,” he continued.

Usha Vance wore a chic all-pink ensemble and her sweet reaction to her husband taking oath went viral at the inauguration ceremony. As he was sworn in, Vance's wife looked at him admiringly and her beaming smile won hearts on social media.

(Also read: JD Vance's Indian-origin daughter steals the show as she sucks thumb during oath)

Donald Trump takes over as president

After taking oath, Donald Trump in his speech said, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

“From this moment on, America's decline is over. Our liberties and our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America's government.”