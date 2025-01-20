Usha Vance stuns in pink as netizens fawn over her reaction to JD Vance taking oath, ‘Get yourself a girl who…’

Usha Vance stole the spotlight with her all-pink ensemble at Inauguration Day. The second lady arrived at the White House alongside JD Vance for tea with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff on Monday, just hours ahead of Donald Trump taking oath as the 47th president of the United States and her husband as the Vice President. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, walk out after a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Usha Vance stuns in pink at Inauguration Day

The 39-year-old opted for a chic ensemble for Inauguration Day as she wore a blush pink long coat with a matching scarf and belt. Usha completed the look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik Lina suede boots. Her white floral earrings enhanced her elegant look, capturing netizens' attention.

In addition to her all-pink attire, Usha's sweet reaction to her husband taking oath has left netizens in awe. The moment JD was sworn in as vice president, she could not help but look at him admiringly. Her constant smile and look of appreciation have since been making the rounds of social media.

Netizens were quick to share their reaction to photos of JD and Usha from Inauguration Day. “Get yourself a girl who looks at you like Usha Vance looks at J.D. Vance,” wrote one X user. “Literally happens every time you see them together. Beautiful thing to witness,” a second user added.

Yet another user shared a photo of the happy couple along with their kid, writing, “Second Lady Usha Vance proudly watches on as her husband takes the oath of office and is sworn in as Vice President of the United States.” “I thought this was so incredibly human. Made me happy,” one more wrote.