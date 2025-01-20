Biden’s two-word message to Trump as he greets president-elect at White House

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greeted incoming President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the White House on Monday. The meeting, which came just hours ahead of Inauguration Day events, saw the outgoing president warmly welcome his successor with a hearty two-word message: “Welcome Home.” U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump pose for a photo with U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on inauguration day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

Joe Biden welcomes Donald Trump at White House

Donald and Melania arrived at the White House for tea with Joe and Jill, following a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church. The courtesy visit symbolises a peaceful transfer of power in the United States. With Monday's pre-inauguration meeting, the Bidens and the Trumps restored a time-honoured tradition in striking contrast to the tense atmosphere in 2020.

At the time, Trump notably snubbed Biden's inauguration and denied welcoming him to the White House. Instead, he flew back to Florida to be with his family on Inauguration Day. Though Biden once hoped to return for a second term, he did not show any sore feelings. When asked his message for the day, the outgoing president gave a one-word answer, “Joy,” according to CNN.

Following their pre-inauguration visit, the pair arrived at the Rotunda for Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Vice President-elect JD Vance is set to take his oath first, followed by the president-elect. According to an incoming White House official, the theme of the address will be “restoring confidence” in America.

In an excerpt of his prepared remarks, Trump is expected to say, “I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country,” as reported by CNN. Following his address, Trump will bid farewell to Biden and Harris and head to visit overflow crowd at Emancipation Hall.